Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Issues Earnings Results

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KL stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,274,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

KL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

