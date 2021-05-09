Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

