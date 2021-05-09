Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

KMI stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 356.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

