Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$190.00 price objective on the stock.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$200.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$200.00.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$149.39 on Thursday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$124.05 and a 1 year high of C$224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$153.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$172.11. The company has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 248.16.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.71 million. Analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 1.3999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

