Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $560.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.42. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

In other news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $77,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $426,860. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,520 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

