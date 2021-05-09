Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $77.30

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.30 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 97.50 ($1.27). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 96.70 ($1.26), with a volume of 1,350,243 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 77.30. The company has a market capitalization of £156.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89.

About Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

