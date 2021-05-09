KeyCorp Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $369.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $339.00 to $369.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.19.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $319.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.37. The stock has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 1 year low of $158.89 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in KLA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 193,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

