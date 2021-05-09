KeyCorp Raises Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $23.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KRG. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.29, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,882,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

