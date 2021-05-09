KeyCorp Raises Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $54.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of FUN opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

