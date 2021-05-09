KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in KeyCorp by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in KeyCorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

