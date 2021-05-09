KeyCorp Cuts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.30.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.