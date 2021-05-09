KeyCorp Boosts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $55.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $38.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $83,024,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 858,607 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $23,240,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $22,847,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

