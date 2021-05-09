KeyCorp Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $240.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $233.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.67.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average is $156.35. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $212.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,525 shares of company stock worth $11,429,483 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 21.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,993,201,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

