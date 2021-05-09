Key Financial Inc Purchases 106 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $200.69 and a one year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.