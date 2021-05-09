Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Kennametal has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.