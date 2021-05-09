Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.
Kennametal has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Kennametal to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.
Shares of KMT opened at $41.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.
In other Kennametal news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
