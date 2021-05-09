Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 58.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 139.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Kellogg by 21.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,195,000 after purchasing an additional 156,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

NYSE K opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.