KBC Group NV Raises Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

HLF opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, COO David Pezzullo sold 34,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $2,002,943.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,744,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $364,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $3,408,586. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

