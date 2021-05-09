KBC Group NV Invests $264,000 in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $864,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 11.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 24.4% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CLB opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

