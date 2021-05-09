KBC Group NV Buys 10,673 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 102.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,657,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after acquiring an additional 521,624 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 132,462 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 107,683 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 65,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Shares of CMO opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.39. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.97, a current ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.