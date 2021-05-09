Kaleyra (KLR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kaleyra to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Kaleyra has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. On average, analysts expect Kaleyra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLR opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $382.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other news, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $3,678,000.00. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

