Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.39.

Several research firms recently commented on KALA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $5.43 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $350.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.