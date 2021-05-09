Kadena (KDA) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $150.63 million and $447,588.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00002196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00246898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $701.96 or 0.01222804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00777776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.27 or 0.99745963 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,509,368 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

