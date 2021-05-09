JustLiquidity (JUL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for $69.20 or 0.00119190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $30.23 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00068584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00250098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 86.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.15 or 0.01212806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.75 or 0.00778088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,113.23 or 1.00092531 BTC.

About JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars.

