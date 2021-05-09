JustInvest LLC Takes $314,000 Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after buying an additional 325,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,804 shares of company stock worth $25,748,450. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

