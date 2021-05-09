JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.29.

NYSE:AME opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $138.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $4,825,035. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

