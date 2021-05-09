JustInvest LLC Increases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $267,128,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $155,056,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 529,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Shares of OKTA opened at $237.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.65 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,966,393.14. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

