JustInvest LLC Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

LULU opened at $330.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.07. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.81 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

