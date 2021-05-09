JustInvest LLC Boosts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in UBS Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.