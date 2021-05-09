Jupiter Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00247997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $702.64 or 0.01213241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.00778461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,955.06 or 1.00070883 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.