JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 208,691 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SID. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Emso Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 41,404 shares in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of SID stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $9.82.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

