JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MLSPF opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

