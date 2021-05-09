JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 179.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of County Bancorp worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $26.46.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

