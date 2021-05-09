JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 170

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ITV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

ITV stock opened at GBX 125.80 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 122.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.23. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The company has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72.

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93). Also, insider Duncan Painter purchased 82,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

