JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 74,942 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 826.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $166.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

