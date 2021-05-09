JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $350,000 Stake in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 546.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of EVI Industries worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:EVI opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.86 million, a P/E ratio of 533.71 and a beta of 1.05. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI).

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.