JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 174.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDY opened at $71.02 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67.

Several brokerages have commented on RDY. Barclays raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

