JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in AlloVir by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AlloVir by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AlloVir by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AlloVir alerts:

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other AlloVir news, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $93,774.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,988.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,694,114. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.