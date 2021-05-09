JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to Neutral

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NABZY opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

