JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €23.50 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €23.50 ($27.65) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 35.49% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.66 ($37.24).

Shares of G1A opened at €36.43 ($42.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.98.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

