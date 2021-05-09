Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.33.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,670,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,783. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $65.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

