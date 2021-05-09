John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $238.61

Shares of John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 238.61 ($3.12) and traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 324 ($4.23), with a volume of 221,525 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on John Menzies from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 325.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 238.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £273.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

In other news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

About John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

