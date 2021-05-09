John L. Garrison, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $2,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,464,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John L. Garrison, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Terex alerts:

On Wednesday, February 17th, John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of Terex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.00 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,968,000 after buying an additional 686,118 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 782.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 599,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,440,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after purchasing an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.