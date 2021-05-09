JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Get JMP Group alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:JMP opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 14,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $76,093.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 62,846 shares of company stock worth $378,659. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JMP Group (JMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JMP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JMP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.