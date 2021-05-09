JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $61.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82. JFrog has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $823,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,366 shares of company stock worth $42,043,581 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in JFrog by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,641,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,401 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of JFrog by 3,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,032,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,755 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $50,985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 317,053 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

