Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.78

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.78 and traded as high as $10.02. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 2,609 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $34.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCTCF)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

