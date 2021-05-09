Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BERY. Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,220. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.