Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€340.00” Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADS. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €280.60 ($330.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €270.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €279.61. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

