Jefferies Financial Group Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $450.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.27.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $375.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.00. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $263.96 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock worth $94,686,848. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Mastercard by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.