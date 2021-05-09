Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Atotech in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atotech’s FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

ATC stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88. Atotech has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atotech stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,303,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,404,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.67% of Atotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

