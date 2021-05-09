Jefferies Financial Group Boosts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $267.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $256.00 to $267.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.60.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of ICLR opened at $228.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.01. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $151.54 and a 52 week high of $230.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 66.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.